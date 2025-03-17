Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $116.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.90.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $20,487,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $115.29 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.16.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

