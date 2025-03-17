EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $18,737,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $40.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $42.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

