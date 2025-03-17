EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

