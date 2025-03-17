EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group

In other news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $99,502. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $21.62 on Monday. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.33). Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

