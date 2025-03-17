EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 414.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,125,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 119,362 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

