EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 327.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 266,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 53,952 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 848,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE HR opened at $16.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -69.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,072. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

