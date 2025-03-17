EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,696,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,867,000 after purchasing an additional 316,048 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,104,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 418,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,051,000 after purchasing an additional 198,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,893,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $415.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $398.50 and a one year high of $548.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

