EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period.

Shares of TPLE opened at $25.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.66. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $27.74.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

