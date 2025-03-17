European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.21.

EWCZ has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $25,412.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,182.70. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 720.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,590 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at $2,745,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 428,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $247.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

