Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $405.87 million, a P/E ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETON has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

