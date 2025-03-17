ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,217,100 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 5,951,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ESR Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $12.62 on Monday. ESR Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

