Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Down 35.2% in February

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 13th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EQC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 426,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiptree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,997,000. Western Standard LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,652,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 942,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,904,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

