EQT (NYSE:EQT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

EQT opened at $50.71 on Friday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 870.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,220,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,721,000 after acquiring an additional 282,423 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

