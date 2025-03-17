Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $421.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.