Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 4,081 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $15,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of GSLC opened at $110.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $97.82 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average of $115.50.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

