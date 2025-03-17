Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 319,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,371,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 5.76% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UWM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,290,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $8,240,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $4,483,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $3,790,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $3,628,000.
ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Trading Up 5.0 %
NYSEARCA UWM opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $334.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.37.
About ProShares Ultra Russell2000
The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Russell2000
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.