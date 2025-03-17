Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,020 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 101.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,478,000. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 199,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 258,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

