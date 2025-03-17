Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $14.10 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Up 0.2 %
TGT stock opened at $104.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.87.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
