Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $10.58 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.