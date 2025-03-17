Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $17,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

SCZ opened at $65.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96.

