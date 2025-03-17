ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in February

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,252,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 977,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 963.4 days.

ENAV Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EENNF opened at $3.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. ENAV has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

About ENAV

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

