Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 3,570,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ENTA traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,781. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.48.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.53% and a negative net margin of 157.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $256,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,370.22. This represents a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 85,082 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.
