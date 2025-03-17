EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CAO Sells $462,587.50 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE EME opened at $389.29 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.26 and a 200-day moving average of $450.19.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in EMCOR Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

