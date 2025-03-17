Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,770,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 17,440,000 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EDIT
Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of EDIT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.35. 1,325,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,231. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
See Also
