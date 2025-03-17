Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $118.60 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.12 and a 52 week high of $139.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

