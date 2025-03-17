Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,187 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $5,584,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $3,042,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.67 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

