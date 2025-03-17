Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 38,098 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,098 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $20.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $48,086.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,680.90. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $68,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

