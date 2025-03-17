Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up 1.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 35,949 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

ICSH opened at $50.57 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.