Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 674,168 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock opened at $59.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.