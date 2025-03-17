Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Applied Fundamental Research LLC

Applied Fundamental Research LLC reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises approximately 6.9% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned about 0.17% of Dycom Industries worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $74,437.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,005.03. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DY

Dycom Industries Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $155.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average of $181.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.00 and a twelve month high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.