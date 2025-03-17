DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 890.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $135.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.47. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

