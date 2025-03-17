DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.62. 441,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,799. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

