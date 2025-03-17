Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,157,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,337,000 after acquiring an additional 148,102 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:D opened at $54.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

