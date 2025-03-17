Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Dollar General worth $47,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 64,336 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $79.15 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

