Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.26.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $79.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $164.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

