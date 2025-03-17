DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Stock Performance
DOCU stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $676,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,732.77. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,601,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,742. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,888 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,718 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.58.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
