DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Should You Buy?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.38. 686,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,633,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in DLocal by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 1,430.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 359,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 336,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

