Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Short Interest Update

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,703,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,938,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of QQQE traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.86. The company had a trading volume of 181,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $97.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.