Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 406,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,313,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,421.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 326,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,009,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,598,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

