Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,193 call options on the company. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,531 call options.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:YANG traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.59. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $247.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $3,767,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

