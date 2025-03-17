Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) President Sells $12,351.23 in Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) President W Keith Smith sold 14,881 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $12,351.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 115,841 shares in the company, valued at $96,148.03. The trade was a 11.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

W Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, W Keith Smith sold 15,874 shares of Direct Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $12,222.98.

Shares of DRCT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.73. 60,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,773. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 6.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

