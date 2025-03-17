Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) President Sells $12,351.23 in Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) President W Keith Smith sold 14,881 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $12,351.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 115,841 shares in the company, valued at $96,148.03. The trade was a 11.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
- On Friday, March 14th, W Keith Smith sold 15,874 shares of Direct Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $12,222.98.
Direct Digital Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of DRCT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.73. 60,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,773. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 6.61.
About Direct Digital
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
