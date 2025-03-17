Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $23,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,579,000 after buying an additional 458,509 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,284,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,841,000 after purchasing an additional 288,340 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,588,000 after purchasing an additional 132,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,228,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

