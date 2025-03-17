Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

DCOMP opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Dime Community Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.