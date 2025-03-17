DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 595,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DENSO Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $13.18 on Monday. DENSO has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Research analysts forecast that DENSO will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

