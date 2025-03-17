Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $95.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average of $117.17. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

