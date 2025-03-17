Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $118.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $115.06 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

