Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 18993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.