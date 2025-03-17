Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 18993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

