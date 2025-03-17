Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

NYSE CWK traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.69. 926,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,192. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

