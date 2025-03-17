Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.
Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
