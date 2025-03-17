Currys (LON:CURY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.62) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.57% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Currys Stock Performance
Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Currys had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Currys will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Currys
In related news, insider Octavia Morley bought 35,000 shares of Currys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,718.72). Company insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
