Currys (LON:CURY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.62) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of LON:CURY traded up GBX 1.53 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 87.68 ($1.13). 334,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £952.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. Currys has a 12 month low of GBX 56.60 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.60 ($1.31).

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Currys had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Currys will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Octavia Morley bought 35,000 shares of Currys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,718.72). Company insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

