Curio Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $91.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

